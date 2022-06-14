Pangilinan ‘no regrets’ in running for VP race

Senator Kiko Pangilinan said that he has no regrets about running for the vice-presidential race despite losing in the May 9 polls.

Pangilinan said he plans to return to farming after his senatorial duties on June 30.

“No regrets at all because if I think about it, if I didn’t accept the challenge, forever I would have asked myself until the day I die, ‘What if I did that?’ I have no regrets,” Pangilinan said in an interview.

“I was able to bring the agenda of our farmers and fisherfolk front and center and we’ll continue to do so. We did this for our kids, we fought for what we believe to be empowering, people-centered, responsive, and effective governance and it’s not over,” he added.

Pangilinan ranked second in the race behind Davao City Mayor Davao Sara Duterte who won by landslide with 32 million votes.

Pangilinan was at distant second with over 9 million votes.