Pangilinan willing to support good Marcos programs

Outgoing senator and former vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan is ready to support the programs of the incoming Marcos administration.

But the opposition senator said that if programs are insufficient, Pangilinan will join the call in urging for good government programs.

“If the programs are good, of course we should be able to support. But if the programs, to our minds, are insufficient, then let us push for better programs and say we should be able to do or approach it differently,” Pangilinan said.

“That has always been our position ever since — under the administration of President Arroyo, under the administration of Noynoy, and Duterte. If we think it should be supported, we would,” he added.

Pangilinan said he is ready to support good government programs regardless of the president.

“We’ve endorsed, passed, voted in favor of several — many — of these measures that were being pushed by the administration because we felt it was good for the country,” he added.

Pangilinan said he is willing to help in any way when asked if he is willing to work with the Marcos administration.

Pangilinan admitted that they are aware of the possible outcome of the May 9 polls.

“The decision to run, medyo kulang ang oras. In fact, nung nag-desisyon kaming tumakbo, alam namin na hindi madali dahil nga ang plano naman talaga natin noon ay re-election lang but the challenge — we faced that challenge,” Pangilinan said.

“We were asked to help and therefore we set aside our own plans and decided, hindi madali ito, mahirap ito, kulang ang oras, pero sige ilaban natin. I entered into the arena with my eyes wide open,” he added.