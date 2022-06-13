POLO Dubai to launch pilot test of new Online Submission System for Contract Verification

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO-Dubai) will be launching the pilot test for an online platform that will soon allow OFWs to submit their documents for Contract Verification.

In an announcement, POLO-Dubai stated that the pilot test will only allow up to 300 slots and will be available for OFWs with valid employment visa issued from Dubai and the Northern Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah.

It also added that it will only accept Filipinos whose flights are scheduled on a Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

OFWs who managed to submit through the online platform will still be required to appear personally at POLO Dubai for payment of the verification fee and to claim the verified contract.

Here’s the entire process as follows:

– Answer the form and upload the required documents online on the link provided. The link shall only be active until it reaches the limit of 300 applicants or 48hours, whichever comes first.

– Wait for the email notification from POLO Dubai.

If your application is approved, you will be given a schedule to appear at POLO.

If your application is disapproved, you will receive instructions on how to correct it. When an application is disapproved, there is no other option but to appear at POLO on the nenrest working day before your flight, except for those disapproved due to visa location and type.

3. Present the email confirmation (for approved applicants) to enter POLO Dubai, for payment and releasing of documents.

For those with disapproved applications, except those rejected due to visa location and type, they will only be entertained on the nearest working day before their flight.