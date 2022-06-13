4 out of 5 kids in Sharjah unaware of emergency hotline numbers

More than four in five children (82 per cent) do not know important phone numbers which are vital in reaching out for help during emergencies, a survey by the Sharjah’s Child Safety Department (CSD) has found.

The CSD, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, announced details of the survey that was held during Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival in May as it spoke to 108 children aged 4 – 12 across different nationalities.

The results showed that 71 per cent of children admitted to not knowing the Child Protection Centre hotline number, 74 per cent did not know the police hotline number, 94 per cent ambulance services number, and 89 per cent the civil defence number.

Hanadi Al Yafei, Director, CSD, said, “ The outcome of the survey, conducted as part of CSD’s activities during SCRF, has revealed the need to intensify efforts and strengthen measures to raise children’s awareness of being prepared in a time of crisis. Teaching children to memorise important helpline numbers could save lives and keep them safe during an emergency. The survey results emphasise the vital need for a new and innovative campaign to heighten awareness to ensure the highest levels of safety and protection for the younger generations.”

She added: “CSD is committed to raising awareness amongst all segments of society about the importance of protecting children from neglect, abuse and exploitation, and to safeguard their rights and ensure their upbringing in a safe and nurturing environment, in partnership with relevant bodies and institutions.”

The numbers for children to memorize are:

999 for Police

998 for Ambulance

997 for Fire Department (Civil Defence)

116111 for Child Protection Center hotline

800988 for Dubai Child Protection

800700 for Child Protection Centre in Sharjah