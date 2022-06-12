Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Shane Tormes from Philippines bags Miss Global 2022 crown

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Shane Tormes from the Philippines was named Miss Global 2022 during the coronation night held in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, June 11, which is the country’s first Miss Global victory.

The Miss Global pageant, which earlier canceled 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crowned both their 2021 and 2022 queens during the finals night on Saturday and Shane Quintana Tormes captured the crown in the contest’s ninth edition held in Bali.

Tormes, the first Filipina beauty queen to take home the Miss Global title, also won the Best in Talent award, and has remained a veteran of local and national beauty pageants.

Tormes previously competed in the Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Philippines Earth pageants and was crowned Miss Philippines-Fire.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Delfin Lorenzana

Lorenzana’s condition stable after fainting during Independence Day event

2 hours ago
TFT NPM team

Filipina business leader lauds tireless efforts of OFWs as modern-day heroes for 124th PH Independence Day

2 hours ago
jojit maria

Daughter of Filipina housemaid graduates with honors from Harvard University

2 hours ago
Chris and Jessica Milam Filipino siblings

LOOK: Couple in North Texas adopts seven Filipino siblings

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button