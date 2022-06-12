Shane Tormes from Philippines bags Miss Global 2022 crown

Shane Tormes from the Philippines was named Miss Global 2022 during the coronation night held in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, June 11, which is the country’s first Miss Global victory.

The Miss Global pageant, which earlier canceled 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crowned both their 2021 and 2022 queens during the finals night on Saturday and Shane Quintana Tormes captured the crown in the contest’s ninth edition held in Bali.

Tormes, the first Filipina beauty queen to take home the Miss Global title, also won the Best in Talent award, and has remained a veteran of local and national beauty pageants.

Tormes previously competed in the Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Philippines Earth pageants and was crowned Miss Philippines-Fire.