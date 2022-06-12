Latest NewsNewsTFT News

“Affirm what is right and true, and assert the truths of our history.”: VP Robredo’s message for 124th Philippine Independence Day

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar1 hour ago

Screenshot from VP Leni Robredo's video message on Facebook

In a video message posted on Vice President Leni Robredo’s Facebook page, the Vice President of the Philippine called on Filipinos to “forge on, aware of all that we have had to go through as a unified nation.”

Robredo stated that even as ordinary citizens, there is so much that we can do. She encouraged Filipinos to “Be open and loving; help those in need.”

Victory is not achieved overnight

Apart from stating the importance of our Independence Day as a thread that binds us together. She also said that it reflects that victory is not achieved overnight, referring to the more than 300 years of Spanish rule over the Philippines.

“It is a thread that can never be broken— even now, it holds together Filipinos who dream of a better life, regardless of stature, wherever in the world they may be. It reminds us: Victory is not achieved overnight. It is comprised of many chapters of exhaustion and fear, of courage and greatness, of perseverance and combat. Any freedom that our ancestors might have achieved is but one step in the long path towards national fruition— a journey that we continue to tread until today,” said Robredo in her message.

Affirm what is right and true, and assert the truths of our history

She then urged Filipinos to “stand firm on a story that can never be changed, stolen, erased— a story that binds us according to a collective past, and allows us the strength to march towards a collective future” and wished everyone a meaningful Independence Day celebration.

“We are called to forge on, aware of all that we have had to go through as a unified nation. As ordinary citizens, there is much we can do. Be open and loving; help those in need. Affirm what is right and true, and assert the truths of our history. Find inspiration in one another, and from those who came before. Stand firm on a story that can never be changed, stolen, erased— a story that binds us according to a collective past, and allows us the strength to march towards a collective future,” reads her message.

Watch her full message below:

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 2 1

READ: President Rodrigo Duterte’s message for our 124th Philippine Independence Day

2 hours ago
iStock 184090426

UAE’s diverse community joins Filipinos in celebration of 124th PH Independence Day

5 hours ago
Ai ai delas Alas Lolit Solis

Lolit Solit to Ai Ai: Gamitin kasi ang utak

5 hours ago
iStock 510015064

China to US: Beijing will not hesitate to go to war over Taiwan

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button