POLO Dubai: Guaranteed Entry for Clients with Confirmed Flights, temporarily suspended

Starting on Monday, June 13, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai is temporarily suspending guaranteed entry for clients with confirmed flights the following day.

Only those with online appointments will be allowed to enter and process verification of their contract and application of OECs.

Options that the consular office provided for vacationing OFWs in the Philippines are:

(1) Send a representative to process the verification of contract at least three days before the OEC appointment of returning OFW or five days before their flight back to UAE

(2) They can proceed with applying for an OEC in the Philippines provided that they have all the required documents: working visa, employment contract, or any other proof of employment. Upon return to Dubai, the OFW shall then complete verification of contract.

As a supporting document to the options provided, Labor Attache John Rio Bautista reiterated that OFWs with non-verified contracts can be issued OECs in the Philippines as specified in POEA’s Circular No. 23, Series of 2021.

The two advisories released were in line with POLO Dubai’s preventive measures after several of their staff members test positive of COVID-19.

They have temporarily closed qnd suspended all of their services on Thursday June 9 and Friday, June 10 to conduct sanitation and disinfection of their premises.