Latest NewsNewsTFT News

POLO Dubai: Guaranteed Entry for Clients with Confirmed Flights, temporarily suspended

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 hours ago

Starting on Monday, June 13, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai is temporarily suspending guaranteed entry for clients with confirmed flights the following day.

Only those with online appointments will be allowed to enter and process verification of their contract and application of OECs.

IMG 20220611 WA0003

Options that the consular office provided for vacationing OFWs in the Philippines are:

(1) Send a representative to process the verification of contract at least three days before the OEC appointment of returning OFW or five days before their flight back to UAE

(2) They can proceed with applying for an OEC in the Philippines provided that they have all the required documents: working visa, employment contract, or any other proof of employment. Upon return to Dubai, the OFW shall then complete verification of contract.

As a supporting document to the options provided, Labor Attache John Rio Bautista reiterated that OFWs with non-verified contracts can be issued OECs in the Philippines as specified in POEA’s Circular No. 23, Series of 2021.

IMG 20220611 WA0002

The two advisories released were in line with POLO Dubai’s preventive measures after several of their staff members test positive of COVID-19.

They have temporarily closed qnd suspended all of their services on Thursday June 9 and Friday, June 10 to conduct sanitation and disinfection of their premises.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

farmers

Robredo, civil group denounce violent arrest of more than 90 farmers in Tarlac

5 hours ago
A3BF10D5 ED39 429B A6B7 68F2B7E451EB

LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns fans in photoshoot for comeback concert

6 hours ago
VP leni graduates

VP Leni Robredo urges graduating students to pursue truth

7 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE 5

Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022 to trail braze FilSoc’s Philippine Independence Day activities in Dubai

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button