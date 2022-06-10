Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man incurs AED 15,170 traffic fines in ‘borrowed’ car in 3 days

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

A man who recently got a car for a test drive from its original owner for a test drive racked up AED 15,170 in traffic fines within 3 days.

The original owner then filed a case in the court, demanding the man pay the traffic fines.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in Abu Dhabi

However, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court rejected the lawsuit after the original owner presented evidence that he himself has yet to pay the fines and that the complete transfer of ownership has yet to be made.

The Court held that the owner of a vehicle was required to pay fines and under Article 10 of Minister of Interior Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, the concerned authority notifies the vehicle owner of the details of the violations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 506105180 1

PH tightens screening of Japan-bound Filipinos to curb human trafficking

2 mins ago
Dog Cat fight

Cat owner to pay AED 40,000 penalty over psychological harm to neighbor’s pet dog in Dubai

8 mins ago
The Filipino Times Gavel court 1 1

Man faces AED 3,000 fine for trespassing into brother’s property in Dubai

27 mins ago
Monkeypox guide DHA

Dubai announces 21-day mandatory isolation for close contacts of symptomatic monkeypox cases

35 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button