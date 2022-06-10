Man incurs AED 15,170 traffic fines in ‘borrowed’ car in 3 days

A man who recently got a car for a test drive from its original owner for a test drive racked up AED 15,170 in traffic fines within 3 days.

The original owner then filed a case in the court, demanding the man pay the traffic fines.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: AED 2,000 fine for parking vehicles at bus stops in Abu Dhabi

However, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Cases Court rejected the lawsuit after the original owner presented evidence that he himself has yet to pay the fines and that the complete transfer of ownership has yet to be made.

The Court held that the owner of a vehicle was required to pay fines and under Article 10 of Minister of Interior Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, the concerned authority notifies the vehicle owner of the details of the violations.