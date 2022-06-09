No quarantine for Filipino, foreign seafarers arriving at Philippines seaports

Quarantine requirements for Filipino and foreign seafarers arriving at Philippines seaports have ended.

The travelers, however, have to be vaccinated with at least three doses of COVID-19 jabs and must have tested negative for the virus.

RELATED STORY: Galvez recommends 4th COVID-19 shot for seafarers, OFWs

According to the Bureau of Quarantine Director Ferdinand Salcedo’s Memorandum Circular no. 2022-07 dated June 6, the new requirements were intimated to all manning, recruitment agencies, shipping agencies of cargo vessels.

Seafarers undergoing crew change in the middle of the sea need to produce proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test (either RT-PCR or antigen.)