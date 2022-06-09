Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos picks Clarita Carlos as next National Security Adviser

President-elect Bongbong Marcos has appointed retired University of the Philippines professor Clarita Carlos as his next National Security Adviser.

The Marcos camp said that Carlos met with Marcos Jr. on Wednesday and accepted the offer to be part of the incoming administration.

Carlos will be the first female assigned to the post of National Security Adviser. At present, Hermogenes Esperon leads the post and was preceded by Cesar Garcia (2010-2016), Norberto Gonzalez (2004–2010), Roilo Golez (2001–2004), Alexander Aguirre (1998 – 2001), and Jose Almonte (1992 – 1998).

RELATED STORY: Bongbong Marcos considers self a ‘Machiavellian’, makes ‘conservative’ decisions as an optimist

Carlos is the executive director for Political and Democratic Reform Inc.

She was also present in the only debate attended by Marcos and organized by Quiboloy-owned network.

Marcos previously said that he offered a Cabinet post to Carlos but the professor rejected it because she wants to be in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

