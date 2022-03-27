Bongbong Marcos considers self a ‘Machiavellian’, makes ‘conservative’ decisions as an optimist

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr on Saturday explained his ideologies and political leanings.

At SMNI’s ‘Deep Probe’, Professor Clarita Carlos asked a three-part question to determine his style of leadership: Whether he was an optimist or a pessimist; whether he’s a high-risk or a low-risk taker; and if he considers himself a ‘Machiavellian’.

He replied that he tended to be conservative and knowledgeable in making decisions in order to avoid mistakes.

“Kailangan maging maingat so I suppose in the same sense in these questions are related. its a way of being careful and being very very knowledgeable about what other things that come into play so that you will achieve success, whatever that success, however, you define that success,” said Marcos.

He also explained why he considered himself a Machiavellian.

“Am I Machiavellian? Well, I’ve studied him quite thoroughly, and I know very many Machiavellians in my life,” said Marcos referring to political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, who is known as the author of ‘The Prince’ – a famous treatise on bare-knuckled politics. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the term ‘Machiavellian” is defined as someone who is “marked by cunning, duplicity, or bad faith”.

“Is it Machiavellian in terms of taking every means to produce an end, not the other Machiavellian you know bad Machiavellian?” asked Prof Clarita Carlos asked.

“Certainly, we have to be aware of everything that is going to help whatever it is that you are hoping to achieve, and on the national scale that means you have to understand very well what the situation is on the ground,” Marcos said.

He also added that the biggest asset of the country is the Filipinos, which fuels his optimism for the country.

“I am essentially an optimist and the reason why I am optimist because when you talk about the country, we are optimists, I am optimistic because the biggest asset are the Filipino people,” said Marcos.