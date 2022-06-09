Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police resolve disputes of married couple, prevent divorce

The police officers of Dubai’s Al Barsha Police Station have helped sort out differences of a married couple to prevent their divorce.

Al Barsha Police Station officers amicably resolved a family dispute between a married couple after an expatriate sought help about recurring fights she had with her husband.

According to Sergeant Menwa Fahd, from the Victim Support Section at Al Barsha Police Station, the woman approached the police as she had no family members to seek help.

“The wife explained that her marriage was in trouble due to constant arguments and disagreements with her husband on a number of topics “, said the officer.

“This is part of Dubai Police’s commitment to consolidating social harmony and ensuring the happiness of society,” she said noting that despite the incident happening almost two years ago the police officer contacts the woman frequently to check on her status.

Members of society have been urged to reach the Victim Support sections at the nearest police station for assistance.

