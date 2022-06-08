Latest NewsNewsTFT News

President-elect Bongbong Marcos to attend APEC summit in Thailand this November 2022

President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s camp announced Wednesday that he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand from November 18 to 19.

“Incoming President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos on Tuesday (June 7) has accepted an invitation to attend the planned face-to-face Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Thailand this coming November 18-19, 2022,” Marcos’ camp said in a press statement.

This came after the Thai government, which is hosting this year’s APEC, invited Marcos to attend the summit, which will be held in November.

When the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) ambassadors paid a courtesy call on Marcos on Monday, Thai Chargé d’Affaires Thawat Sumitmor relayed Thailand’s invitation.

Thailand’s Chargé d’Affaires paid a visit to Marcos at his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, along with ambassadors from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Singapore, and Vietnam.

“Marcos was personally invited by Thai Chargé d’ Affaires Thawat Sumitmor to the APEC Summit, in his capacity as representative of Thailand which is the current APEC Chair,” the Marcos camp said.

