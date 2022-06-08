Health ministry urges UAE residents to report medical malpractices via e-complaint system

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has called on the public to report any medical malpractices through its smart channels on the website. Customers wishing to file complaints against private health and pharmaceutical facilities or their cadres can use MoHAP electronic system to report it, the ministry said.

The service is available on the ministry’s website as part of a package of online services aimed at improving the quality of the health system, innovating smart solutions and adhering to quality systems.

As soon as the complaint is reported, the ministry’s Control, Audit and Inspection Department contacts the complainants to confirm the receipt of the report, and request the medical file from the concerned health facility.

Complaints are usually referred to the Medical Liability Committee to investigate cases, and evaluate the medical procedures taken by doctors, and then a report is submitted to the Health Practices Control Committee in the Ministry to take necessary actions accordingly and address all parties concerned with the investigation results.

The parties involved in the complaint can appeal the report issued by Medical Liability Committee within 30 working days based on Federal Decree Law No.4 of 2016 on medical liability. In this case, the challenged reports will be referred to the Higher Medical Liability Committee for re-investigation and once the report of the higher committee is made, it will be submitted to the Health Practices Monitoring Committee in the Ministry to take the necessary disciplinary action against the health facility and the suspected staff.

The ministry affirmed that its updated electronic system facilitates the electronic processing of medical complaints; where it allows users to track their complaints from the first stage of submission until they are fully investigated.

Dr. Hessa Ali Mubarak, Director of the Control, Audit and Inspection Department, emphasised that private health facilities are constantly monitored by competent authorities to ensure that no malpractices are committed, and to reduce medical errors, which would necessitate penalties and fines and in some case total closure.

“Doctors who commit medical errors are usually referred to the Medical Licensing Committee to issue penalties according to Federal Law No. (5) of 2019 Concerning the Regulation of Practice of Human Medicine Profession,” Mubarak said.