‘Lumpia Queen’ Abi Marquez gets Gordon Ramsay’s attention: Can you do it with Beef Wellington?

Filipino fans are eagerly anticipating a potential collaboration between multi-Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay and food content creator Abi Marquez, popularly known as the “Lumpia Queen”!

This excitement comes after Marquez’s video caught the attention of the British celebrity chef, who asked if she could make a Lumpia Beef Wellington.

“But can you do it with Beef Wellington?” Ramsay commented in a video where Marquez showcased her crab cakes lumpia.

The Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, which opened at Newport World Resorts in August last year, offers this iconic dish as one of the chef’s signature creations.

Ramsay is currently in the Philippines and was spotted visiting his restaurant in Pasay City on Sunday, January 19.

“GORDON 👏 RAMSAY 👏 IN 👏 LUMPIA 👏 WRAPPER 👏 WE FREAKIN DID IT GUYS!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭 LUMPIA WORLD DOMINATION 😭😭😭😭😭ANONG IREREPLY KO HUHUHU,” Marquez expressed her excitement on Facebook.

Known for her unique lumpia variations, Marquez gained recognition on social media for reinventing the traditional Filipino dish. Her imaginative recipes have earned her the title “Lumpia Queen” among her fans and in 2024, she bagged the People’s Voice Award in the Food & Drinks category at the 28th Annual Webby Awards.