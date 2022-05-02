Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai doctor, hospital ordered to pay AED800,000 for medical negligence

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Dubai Civil Court of Appeal has ordered a doctor and a private hospital to pay AED800,000 in compensation to a victim for medical negligence.

The appeal court reduced the compensation amount of AED 3 million ordered in the Court of First Instance’s ruling.

The doctor performed a surgical procedure for the victim’s back pain, but his condition worsened.

READ ON: Botched-up treatment makes man impotent; gets AED 500,000 as compensation

He was administered injections, but his condition didn’t improve and on consulting another doctor at the same hospital the victim was told that he had received the wrong injections.

After a complaint with the Medical City Authority, a committee was formed to investigate the matter which ordered the doctor’s license be suspended for three months.

Subsequently, after examining the case, the court decided on compensation of AED800,000.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

2022 Philippines Presidential Elections

Marcos, Robredo retain survey spots in final Pulse Asia survey, Pacquiao overtakes Isko

3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Got a ‘second chance’: Cortesi on winning Miss Universe PH 2022

4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte looks at the photos printed on the canvas while inspecting the ongoing construction of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital at Barangay Sindalan in San Fernando City, Pampanga on May 1, 2022. RICHARD MADELO/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

LOOK: President Duterte inspects OFW hospital

4 hours ago
Jodi Sta. Maria exciting na part

Actress Jodi Sta Maria welcomes viral memes on ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button