Dubai doctor, hospital ordered to pay AED800,000 for medical negligence

The Dubai Civil Court of Appeal has ordered a doctor and a private hospital to pay AED800,000 in compensation to a victim for medical negligence.

The appeal court reduced the compensation amount of AED 3 million ordered in the Court of First Instance’s ruling.

The doctor performed a surgical procedure for the victim’s back pain, but his condition worsened.

He was administered injections, but his condition didn’t improve and on consulting another doctor at the same hospital the victim was told that he had received the wrong injections.

After a complaint with the Medical City Authority, a committee was formed to investigate the matter which ordered the doctor’s license be suspended for three months.

Subsequently, after examining the case, the court decided on compensation of AED800,000.