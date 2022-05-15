UAE leaders pledge allegiance to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Several UAE leaders pledged their allegiance to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

UAE leaders also congratulated and pledged their loyalty to the third President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a letter shared online, said, “ The UAE begins a new stage in its history today with this leader whom his people have known for many years and recognised him as a global leader who established firm strategic relations for his country with the whole world.”

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan carries the legacy of Sheikh Zayed. He is the guardian of values, principles, and focuses that Sheikh Zayed instilled when he established this country with his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates. Today, his assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and new birth. We look forward to the acceleration of development to consolidate the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates,” he wrote.

“For many years, the people of the Emirates have loved His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity and kindness. They saw him visit them in their homes, motivate them in their fields of work, and witnessed the launching of development projects, new industries, and the construction of national economic sectors through many years of service to his country and people,” he said.

“Today, the people pledge allegiance to him and follow his guidance to lead them into a new historical path in the UAE, in which future generations will rejoice their third president, and the world will also jubilate in a country that represents a future global model that carries kindness and brotherhood for all humanity. We pledge our allegiance to His Highness and renew people’s faith in him. We ask Allah Almighty to protect him and grant him success to lead the country to a bright future,” he said.

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said election of Sheikh Mohamed reaffirms rapid advancement of the UAE.

“As he has witnessed the UAE’s renaissance from a young age, accompanied by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Founding Leaders, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has significantly contributed to UAE’s development and achievements due to his wise vision, constant support and direct guidance,” Sheikh Sultan said.

“We congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and ask Allah Almighty to grant him success and prosperity. We affirm our permanent solidarity in serving the nation and preserving its union under his wise leadership.”

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that Sheikh Mohamed’s election affirms his wise leadership.

“The election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assures the continuation of the country’s path as it advances politically, economically, socially and culturally,” the Ruler of Ajman said. “I congratulate His Highness and wish him continued success and the people of the UAE progress and prosperity under his wise leadership,” said Sheikh Humaid.