Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expresses gratitude over election as UAE President

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed gratitude to the members of the Federal Supreme Council and rulers of the UAE for electing him as the UAE President on Saturday.

In a statement, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude to the council members for the responsibility of leading the nation.

He also prayed to the “Almighty to guide him towards fulfilling his duty in serving his country and the people of the UAE.”

The Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as the third UAE President. He succeeds his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13 at the age of 73.

