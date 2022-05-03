Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH nurses urge next President to hear health workers’ grievances

Staff Report

The nurses in the Philippines have sought more attention in redressal of the grievances, particularly with the possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

In an interview to Bulatlat, Pauline Budy, a Filipino nurse at one of the country’s top hospitals, said that the situation with regard to the COVID-19 was more relaxed as the number of cases in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces remained low in the past weeks.

However possible surge of COVID-19 cases is what could become worrisome.

May 9 polls will proceed despite COVID-19 surge – Comelec

“This pandemic has put a spotlight on the role of nurses and health workers. Finally, policymakers saw our value. Yet, it did not fully translate to actions,” Budy told Bulatlat.

“It pains me to see (tarpaulins) of politicians and partylists claiming to represent our voices, even using images of nurses to boost their campaign. But the truth is, most of them were nowhere to be found when we were fighting for our rights and welfare,” she said.

There have been 3.69 million COVID-19 reported cases in the Philippines.

