Duterte says it’s final, he is not endorsing any presidential candidate

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeated his stand that he will not be endorsing any presidential candidate in the May 9 polls.

“Wala akong kandidato pagka presidente ngayon hanggang Disyembre,” Duterte said in a taped speech aired on Tuesday.

The president also urged his cabinet members to remain neutral.

“Kung maaari lang, mag-remain neutral kayo. Kung may kandidato ka, keep it to yourself and vote. But let’s avoid endorsing so there will be no second guesses or implications that we’re supporting this candidate or that,” he said.

Last month, presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos claimed that the PDP-Laban faction’s support for his presidential bid is already a “tacit endorsement” by the chief executive.

“You know, he allowed, as the chairman of the PDP, that he released the PDP to endorse Inday Sara and myself. So para sa akin tacit endorsement na ‘yun (already),” Marcos said on Tuesday.

Marcos said that he understands why Duterte is refusing to endorse a presidential candidate.

“That’s okay…that position is very understandable for a president to take. I understand why he wants to stay as if it were above the fray and be president and that’s perfectly understandable,” he said.

The President earlier called Marcos a “weak leader and a spoiled child”.