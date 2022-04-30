RAK records 1,033 seatbelt violations in 2021

The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police monitored 1,333 violations of not wearing a seat belt while driving a vehicle in 2021.

Lt. Col. Dr. Muhammad Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the penalty for not wearing a seat belt while driving is 400 dirhams and four traffic points, as indicated in Article 51 in the executive regulations amending the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law No. 178.

He stated that using a seat belt will help to avoid a majority of series of injuries and deaths during a traffic accident, especially for children in the back seats.

Despite the importance of wearing seatbelts and the constant reminders of authorities at Ras Al Khaimah, authorities still noted over a thousand violations in the past year alone.

One recent case is an Umm Al Quwain resident who drove his vehicle in a dangerous way that endangered his life and the lives of others, on one of the roads in Ras Al Khaimah. He was referred to the competent authorities to undergo legal measures.