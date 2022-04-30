Eid Al Fitr prayer timings, COVID-19 safety protocols announced in UAE

The authorities have announced COVID-19 procedures for Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in the UAE.

The COVID-19 protocols were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 and residents will mark the festival ‘closest to normal’ after ease in COVID restrictions.

People have been instructed to wear face masks and maintain social distance and need to keep a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile app.

The prayer timings on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal are:

Abu Dhabi: 6:03 am

— Al Ain: 05:57 am

— Madinat Zayed: 06:01 am

— Dubai: 05:59 am

— Sharjah: 05:58 am

— Ras Al Khaimah: 5:36 am