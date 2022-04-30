Eid Al Fitr prayer timings, COVID-19 safety protocols announced in UAE

The authorities have announced COVID-19 procedures for Eid Al Fitr prayer timings in the UAE.
The COVID-19 protocols were announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 and residents will mark the festival ‘closest to normal’ after ease in COVID restrictions.
People have been instructed to wear face masks and maintain social distance and need to keep a valid green pass on the Al Hosn mobile app.
The prayer timings on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal are:
Abu Dhabi: 6:03 am
— Al Ain: 05:57 am
— Madinat Zayed: 06:01 am
— Dubai: 05:59 am
— Sharjah: 05:58 am
— Ras Al Khaimah: 5:36 am