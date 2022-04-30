Duterte signs law to provide allowances to healthcare workers during health emergencies

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law to grant allowances to health workers during public health emergencies.

Malacañang on Friday released a copy of the signed Republic Act No. 11712 or the “Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Healthcare Workers Act,” to cover all healthcare and non-healthcare workers regardless of employment status.

“The State recognizes the critical role of health care workers in providing quality health care to ensure disease prevention in the general population, especially in times of national public health emergencies. To this end, the state shall reciprocate by promoting their welfare through the grant of mandatory benefits and allowances with utmost efficiency,” the signed law read.

A health emergency allowance would be given to healthcare and non-healthcare workers every month of service during a state of a public health emergency with P3,000 for those in low-risk areas; P6,000 in “medium risk areas and P9,000 for those in “high-risk areas.

The beneficiaries will also get compensation if they contract COVID-19 with P1 million to be given to the “heirs” of the beneficiary in case of death, P100,000 for critical to severe case of COVID-19 and P15,000 for mild cases of COVID-19.