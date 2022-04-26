Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos unlikely to participate in Comelec’s final panel interview

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The camp of presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos is unlikely to participate in the interview which will be set by the Commission on Elections in replacement of its cancelled town hall debates.

The last debate mounted by the poll body was cancelled over issues concerning its private and venue partners. Comelec then teamed up with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas or KBP to organize the debate but they later on resorted to a tandem or one-one interviews due to scheduling conflict.

Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said weeks ago that a panel interview with the candidates was the format that their camp had wanted.

RELATED STORY: Comelec scraps presidential, VP debates; shifts to interview format

“One that can measure the depth of a candidate who is presenting himself to be next president for our country, distanced from the usual political noise, personal bickering and worse, gutter politics,” Rodriguez said in a GMA News report.

Marcos is a frequent debate and interview skipper. He did not take part in the Jessica Soho interviews, the KBP Presidential Forum, CNN Philippines Presidential Debates and the last two COMELEC debates.

The late dictator’s son however participated in the interviews and debate conducted by SMNI, a network owned by FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dirty vehicle car abandoned UAE Abu Dhabi

Impounded vehicles to be auctioned if traffic fines exceed AED7,000 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Dubai airport WAM

Airlines advise passengers of shifts from Dubai Int’l Airport to Dubai World Central for next 45 days

2 hours ago
comelec debates 2022 1

Comelec to probe ‘disadvantageous deal’ with private firm on poll debates

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Cebu

Marcos’ support base grows 5% in latest PUBLiCUS Asia survey

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button