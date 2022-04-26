Marcos unlikely to participate in Comelec’s final panel interview

The camp of presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos is unlikely to participate in the interview which will be set by the Commission on Elections in replacement of its cancelled town hall debates.

The last debate mounted by the poll body was cancelled over issues concerning its private and venue partners. Comelec then teamed up with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas or KBP to organize the debate but they later on resorted to a tandem or one-one interviews due to scheduling conflict.

Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez said weeks ago that a panel interview with the candidates was the format that their camp had wanted.

“One that can measure the depth of a candidate who is presenting himself to be next president for our country, distanced from the usual political noise, personal bickering and worse, gutter politics,” Rodriguez said in a GMA News report.

Marcos is a frequent debate and interview skipper. He did not take part in the Jessica Soho interviews, the KBP Presidential Forum, CNN Philippines Presidential Debates and the last two COMELEC debates.

The late dictator’s son however participated in the interviews and debate conducted by SMNI, a network owned by FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy.