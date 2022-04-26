118-year-old nun from France now world’s oldest person

A French nun who recently celebrated her 118th birthday has become the world’s oldest known person after the death of a Japanese woman on Monday, who was one year older to her.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, and lives at a nursing home in Toulon along the Mediterranean coast.

Home’s communications director David Tavella, said that a press conference would be held over the feat.

Earlier, Jeanne Calment, a French woman, who was reportedly 122-years-old died in 1997. Earlier this year, Sister Andre got a handwritten New Year’s greeting from President Emmanuel Macron.

She worked as a governess in Paris. Earlier, the world’s oldest person in the International Database on Longevity (IDL) and Guinness World Records was Kane Tanaka.