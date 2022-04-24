Two-year-old daughter of OFW killed by housemaid in PH

The Quezon City police officers arrested a nanny for killing a 2-year-old daughter of an OFW from Saudi Arabia.

The police grew skeptical after the nanny Rowena Daud admitted an injured baby Sabina to the emergency room of a local hospital.

Though Daud claimed that the child had fallen, injuries on various parts of her body raised the suspicion of police.

Police Lieutenant Anthony Dacquel, Chief of the Women and Children Protection Desk, QCPD Station 14 said, “Marami siyang sugat sa iba’t-ibang parte ng katawan… sa likod, paa, ulo mga namamaga… nagtataka kami… hindi siya basta nahulog lang.”

After being grilled by police, the 37-year-old admitted the crime. She said that she was stressed and had to take care of Sabina’s 8-month-old sibling and her own three children.

Murder and child abuse charges were recommended against her, while the police are looking into a rape angle as well. As per reports, Sabina’s mother is an overseas Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia.