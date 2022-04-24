Al Qusais Police in Dubai honors taxi driver for honesty

The Al Qusais Police Station honored a taxi driver for his honesty after he returned a passenger’s handbag with cash, official documents, and passports.

Abdulraheem Mzomidier Rajeef handed over the bag, which was forgotten by a passenger.

Brigadier Abdulhalim Muhammad Ahmad Al Hashimi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, thanked the Bengali driver on behalf of the force. Acknowledging his positive gesture, the official stressed the need of collaboration between the community and police.

Rajeef said it was everyone’s duty to return valuable possessions lost by people.