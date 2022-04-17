Pinoy athletes make Guinness World Record in obstacle course race

Pinoy athletes Mark Julius Rodelas and Kaizen dela Serna broke the World Obstacle World Records to set the Guinness World Record in the 100-meter male and female Obstacle Course Racing (OCR).

The race was held recently at the Arcovia City course in Pasig as Rodelas and Dela Serna sey new record times of 27.12 seconds and 39.42 seconds respectively.

Earlier world records were made by Kevin Pascua (29.20) and Rochelle Suarez (49.70) at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Rodelas and Dela Serna are members of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) national team. Serna was a gold medalist in the 400-meter team during the SEA Games while Rodelas won bronze in the men’s 100-meter event.

American World Guinness Book of Records adjudicator Justin Patterson handed Rodelas and Dela Serna their certificates of recognition in the presence of POSF president Atty. Al Agra.