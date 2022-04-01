UAE announces April 2 as official start of Ramadan 2022

The UAE has announced April 2 (tomorrow) as the official start of the holy month of Ramadan across the emirates.

April 1 will be the last day of the month of Shaaban.

This came following the confirmation of the moon-sighting committee today that they have sighted the crescent moon.

The committee met on Friday after the Maghreb prayer at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department under the chairmanship of Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

Ahead of Ramadan, each emirate had announced a shorter workweek and a remote work option for the public sector.

The work timings for federal government entities during the holy month would be 9 am till 2:30 pm on weekdays (Monday to Thursday) and on Fridays, which is a half working day, the timings would be from 9 am to 12 noon.

As Friday prayers begin at 1:15 pm, this will give employees ample time to get off work and attend the congregational prayers.

The government also announced flexible hours and remote work options for federal employees on Fridays and entities can grant employees these options, provided workflow is not affected.

The remote work option can be given to a maximum of 40 per cent of employees within an entity on Fridays.

Meanwhile, in Umm Al Quwain, the public sector will enjoy a three-day weekend for the entire month of Ramadan.

The official working days of all local authorities in Umm Al Quwain will be from Monday to Thursday, while the weekend will be from Friday to Sunday.