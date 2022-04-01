Dubai announces pilot test of ‘driverless taxis’ this year

Driverless taxis are set to hit Dubai roads in 2023, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the start of pilot test for these autonomous vehicles later this year.

During the World Government Summit 2022, RTA said 10 automated taxis supplied by US firm Cruise will begin to carry passengers in late 2023.

“As we get closer to [the] launching, we will do publicity so people recognize these cars,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA.

The launch of driverless taxis is in line with the aim of Dubai to be the smartest city in the world.

The strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to convert 25 percent of transportation modes in Dubai to driverless trips by 2030.

The number of autonomous vehicles will be increased to 4,000 taxis by 2030.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)