Atienza to Lacson: ‘You need to learn some manners too’

Vice Presidential candidate Rep. Lito Atienza fired back on the statements made by presidential candidate Sen Ping Lacson after he offered the both of them to quit the 2022 Philippine elections and support the Pacquiao-Sotto tandem.

“Very clear that he did not take it well. It was full of patriotic sense and I thought Ping is a genuine patriot,” Atienza told ABS-CBN News.

“Wala naman akong sinabing masama. Di ko naman sinabing disqualified siya. Di ko naman sinabing masamang tao siya. Di ko sinabi lahat yung mga depekto niya,” he added.

Atienza said there was nothing insulting with his statement encouraging Lacson to withdraw from the race.

“Yung sagot niya, bumalik daw…I took that (GMRC) up in Grade 1, 2, 3, 4 and in my family home… ‘Yun ang insulting. My retort to that is, learn some manners, too, Ping. Yung values mo iba e,” he said.

“I think I was mistaken to make that suggestion to somebody like you. I should’ve waited for your decision. Ayoko naman makasira ng partnership nila. Kung talagang desidido siya, I will respect the decision. No hard feelings. No nothing. It’s your decision Ping. Not mine,” Atienza explained.

Atienza said that it is up to Lacson if he will withdraw from the race.

“It’s your call not mine. You don’t need to be insulting to make your point. ‘Di ako magwi-withdraw dahil itutuloy ko ang laban. Good, I will clap for you. Bravo, that’s my Ping Lacson,” he added.