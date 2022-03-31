World’s longest caravan? Guinness refutes UniTeam’s supporters claim

The Guinness of World Records has shut down the claim of UniTeam’s supporters that it declared the latter’s Ilocos Norte rally last March 22 as the “world’s longest caravan”.

The Facebook page “Bbm-Sara Uniteam Headquarters Northern Luzon, Crown Legacy Hotel Baguio” claimed: “GUINNESS WORLD RECORD LONGEST MOTORCADE BBM.”

Guinness categorically replied: “This information is incorrect.”

The organization’s direct reply to the fake claim, however, fell on deaf ears—with many supporters even criticizing Guinness.

On its Twitter account, Guinness said: “not here to waste anyone’s time.”

not here to waste anyone’s time https://t.co/kuBdlMswoA — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 30, 2022

As of this posting, the social media page has already deleted the post containing the wrong world record claim.

This is the second time Guinness was involved in a Marcos-related story.

Guinness has taken down its entry naming former President Ferdinand Marcos as the record holder of the “greatest robbery of a government” from its website.

The world record organization said they are continuously reviewing and verifying its records to maintain accuracy.