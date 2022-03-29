Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH gov’t repatriates 256 Filipinos from Macau, Thailand

The Philippine authorities have repatriated 256 overseas Filipinos from Macau and Thailand.

The country’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in a statement said that additional 203 repatriates brought the total to 5,761 Filipinos since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

In the repatriation flights facilitated by the Philippine Consulate in Macau the remains of three Filipinos who died in Macau were also brought in.

Also 53 overseas Filipinos from Thailand arrived in Manila on March 24 on the Philippine Government repatriation flight, reported Inquirer.

The repatriation was facilitated by the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand and they were working in Thailand’s education and tourism industry and had lost jobs due to the pandemic, the report said.

Those repatriated included infants, children, and those with medical conditions.

