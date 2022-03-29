Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai adjusts free parking day to Sunday instead of Friday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Authorities in Dubai have adjusted the free parking day for vehicles in the emirate to Sunday, in its latest wave of updates for public parking in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, issued amendments in an Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2022 on particular clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 pertaining to regulations governing public parking in Dubai.

This new update effectively modifies the time limit during which vehicles can be kept in public parking spaces in Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Over 307 paid parking slots added in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach

Under the new Resolution, the paid parking fees will be collected for 14 hours from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm daily except Sundays and public holidays, reported Gulf Today.

The multi-story parking facilities will charge parking fees round the clock throughout the week while vehicles can be parked for a maximum of four consecutive hours in roadside parking slots and 24 hours in parking lots and for 30 days in multi-storey parking facilities.

However, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority is authorised to modify these timings or exempt certain categories of people from parking fees.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Identification System PhilSys card sample

Philsys gathers biometric information of 60M Filipinos for national ID

52 mins ago
Repat OFW Help Thailand

PH gov’t repatriates 256 Filipinos from Macau, Thailand

55 mins ago
The Filipino Times Dubai food wastage doubles in Ramadan 1

Restaurants in Sharjah allowed to display food on tables during Ramadan

1 hour ago
iStock 945120950 1

Abu Dhabi residents to enjoy free bus rides in exchange for plastic bottles – here’s how

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button