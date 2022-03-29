Dubai adjusts free parking day to Sunday instead of Friday

Authorities in Dubai have adjusted the free parking day for vehicles in the emirate to Sunday, in its latest wave of updates for public parking in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, issued amendments in an Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2022 on particular clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2016 pertaining to regulations governing public parking in Dubai.

This new update effectively modifies the time limit during which vehicles can be kept in public parking spaces in Dubai.

Under the new Resolution, the paid parking fees will be collected for 14 hours from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm daily except Sundays and public holidays, reported Gulf Today.

The multi-story parking facilities will charge parking fees round the clock throughout the week while vehicles can be parked for a maximum of four consecutive hours in roadside parking slots and 24 hours in parking lots and for 30 days in multi-storey parking facilities.

However, the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority is authorised to modify these timings or exempt certain categories of people from parking fees.