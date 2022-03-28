Latest NewsNewsTFT News

22-year-old sentenced to 10 years in jail for death of Filipina in Canada

Photo from Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT)

A 22-year-old was sentenced to a decade in jail after pleading guilty to the death of a Filipino mom in Canada.

Ma Cecilia Loreto was remembered by her friends and loved ones as a vibrant mom who worked hard to earn enough and bring her family in Canada during 2018-2019. She is also known for her love to perform and participate in many community events, said Salve Dayao, a long-time friend.

Loreta’s burned body was found in a playground near Burnaby. Initial investigations suggest that Loreta was murdered in her house in New Westminister on March 17, then was brought to the park.

Twenty-two-year-old suspect Carlo Tobias pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accessory, and a 15-year-old was charged with first-degree murder with Loreto’s death.

Matthew Nathanson, Tobias’ lawyer, also mentioned that Tobias turned himself in and gave a full confession to avoid the long trial and as well save Loreta’s family more trauma.

Dayao stated that the Filipino community in Canada will always remember Loreto as as a bubbly, sweet lady.

“It’s the most horrible thing to happen to her. She worked hard to bring [her] children here. She is a very beautiful person. She can’t be written off. She will be remembered,” she added.

