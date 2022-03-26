Latest NewsNewsTFT News

3M Filipino families suffered “involuntary hunger” in Q4 of 2021

The latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey has shown that 3 million Filipino families suffered involuntary hunger in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This survey conducted from Dec. 12 to 16 spanning over 1,440 respondents found that 11.8 percent of Filipino families numbering about 3 million households experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the last three months, media reports said.

The involuntary hunger means a person is hungry and doesn’t have anything to eat.

RELATED STORY: 45% Filipino families feel poor, 34 percent 'borderline poor'

The survey found that the December 2021 hunger rate was 1.8 points above the 10.0 percent of estimated 2.5 million families in September 2021, but was lower than 16.8 percent in May 2021 and 13. 6 percent in June 2021, reported Manila Standard.

The annual average hunger rate for 2021 was 13.1 percent against the record-high 21.1 percent for 2020, the report said.

