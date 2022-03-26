21 parents penalized as UAE sees rise in mishaps among children at home

The recklessness of parents in the UAE has resulted in children consuming medicines, vitamins, and detergents by mistake.

Sharjah’s Child and Family Protection Center 800700 helpline has reported a ‘noticeable rise’ in such reports occurring among children. In addition, kids between six months and four years old have also reported to have fallen from elevated spots inside the house.

According to a Khaleej Times report, 21 parents have been penalized in Sharjah for failing to take care of their children at home, leading to an increase in domestic accidents.

Authorities have warned that after the violation of parents they would be made to sign a pledge under the judicial authority and the child protection center will provide counseling and guidance sessions for the safety of kids.

UAE Child Rights Law earlier known as ‘Wadeema Law’ protects children from abuse and neglect while upholding their right to safety, shelter, healthcare, and education.