10-year-old kid falls from 32nd floor of Sharjah apartment 

The Sharjah Police General Command operations room is looking into the death of a 10-year-old child who fell from an apartment’s balcony.

Initial information showed that the child died at the scene of the incident due to injuries.

The kid’s body was transferred to the forensic laboratory.

The Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station is also investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A similar incident also happened on that day in Fujairah, when an eight-year-old kid fell to his death from a high-rise building.