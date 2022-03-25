Latest News

Singapore to waive quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in April

Staff Report

Singapore will start allowing travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country without undergoing mandatory quarantine.

The new travel rule will start in April and the Singaporean government considers removing a requirement for pre-departure swab tests.

Singapore was one of the first countries to shift to a strategy of living with COVID-19. The plans however were halted due to recent outbreaks in new cases.

Singapore’s Omicron surge started in February with a peak of nearly 26,000 cases in February. It is now below 9,000 cases as of Wednesday.

Most of the cases recorded were mild and asymptomatic.

Some 92% of its 5.5 million population have been fully vaccinated while 71% have received a booster jab.

