Robredo camp says ‘efforts underway’ to form broader alliance

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said that efforts are underway among some candidates to discuss a possible broader alliance to defeat current survey frontrunners, 45 days before elections.

“There are groups outside of the campaign who have been continuously working since last year, since the filing of candidacies in October, to still try and bring together candidates from different groups to form a broader alliance, to try to unite them under one tent, in under one banner,” Barry Gutierrez, Robredo spokesperson,  said in an ANC interview.

“These are ongoing efforts, and the Vice President has always been very, very clear she’s open to having conversations, she’s open to exploring these unities. Forty-five days is still an eternity in Philippine politics, a lot of things can happen,” he added.

Lacson’s political party ‘Partido Reporma’ threw their support to Robredo hours after Lacson resigned as party chairman.

Robredo previously said that she does not agree with Lacson’s unification formula of dropping out towards the end of the campaign behind a stronger candidate.

