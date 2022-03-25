Latest News

POEA: OFWs consider Russia exit as sanctions bite

Staff Report

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) revealed that some overseas Filipino workers are considering leaving Russia as international sanctions hit the country over its continued invasion of Ukraine.

POEA chief Bernardo Olalia said some OFWs said that their wages have been devalued or lowered down due to the sanctions imposed over Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Many OFWs, which rely on their salaries, observe its value decrease. Many of them are now planning to find new jobs in other countries,” Olalia said in a virtual briefing.

“There are some who want to go home and take their vacation. There are also those who already want to work in other countries other than Russia because of its law pay. As much as possible we want to help them,” he added.

Olalia has expressed concern that some OFWs may be victimized by third-country hiring.

OFWs in Russia are mostly household service workers (HSW), professionals, skilled workers and hospitality sector workers.

