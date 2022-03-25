Israel allows visa-free travel of Filipinos irrespective of vaccination status

Israel will allow the visa-free travel of Filipinos irrespective of their vaccination status.

The move of the country to allow unvaccinated tourists came into force last March 1, and the Philippines was covered by the new policy.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss told The Manila Times that unvaccinated tourists need to present negative RT-PCR tests upon arrival.

The previous requirement for an antigen test before boarding will be lifted effective March 1.

Israel was the first country to have fully vaccinated its citizens against COVID-19.