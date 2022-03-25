Latest News

Israel allows visa-free travel of Filipinos irrespective of vaccination status

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Israel will allow the visa-free travel of Filipinos irrespective of their vaccination status.

The move of the country to allow unvaccinated tourists came into force last March 1, and the Philippines was covered by the new policy.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss told The Manila Times that unvaccinated tourists need to present negative RT-PCR tests upon arrival.

The previous requirement for an antigen test before boarding will be lifted effective March 1.

Israel was the first country to have fully vaccinated its citizens against COVID-19.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Smartmatic philippines ELECTIONS

COMELEC orders review of Smartmatic contract amid ‘security breach’ claims

2 hours ago
iStock 1156637415 1

Singapore to waive quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in April

2 hours ago
Bongbong

COMELEC to resolve Marcos Jr.’s disqualification cases in April

2 hours ago
Motorbike istock

Dubai rolls out stricter motorbike rider’s license

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button