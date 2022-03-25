COMELEC to resolve Marcos Jr.’s disqualification cases in April

The Commission on Elections vows to resolve the pending disqualification cases against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos ‘within April’.

COMELEC Commissioner George Garcia said that the disqualification cases will be resolved within the second week of April at the earliest, or the third week of the month at the latest citing the order of the poll body’s chairman.

“Month of April per Chair. Di po kasi ako nag-participate. Earliest 2nd week of April. Latest 3rd week,” Garcia said in a text message to reporters.

Garcia said that he did not participate in the discussion as part of his inhibition in all discussions involving his former client.

Garcia was Marcos’ lawyer during his 2016 vice-presidential electoral protest. Vice President Leni Robredo defeated Marcos in the polls and was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Decisions on the cases may be appealed to the Supreme Court but the COMELEC en banc must decide on it first.