Latest News

COMELEC to resolve Marcos Jr.’s disqualification cases in April

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Bongbong Marcos Facebook

The Commission on Elections vows to resolve the pending disqualification cases against presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos ‘within April’.

COMELEC Commissioner George Garcia said that the disqualification cases will be resolved within the second week of April at the earliest, or the third week of the month at the latest citing the order of the poll body’s chairman.

“Month of April per Chair. Di po kasi ako nag-participate. Earliest 2nd week of April. Latest 3rd week,” Garcia said in a text message to reporters.

Garcia said that he did not participate in the discussion as part of his inhibition in all discussions involving his former client.

Garcia was Marcos’ lawyer during his 2016 vice-presidential electoral protest. Vice President Leni Robredo defeated Marcos in the polls and was affirmed by the Supreme Court.

Decisions on the cases may be appealed to the Supreme Court but the COMELEC en banc must decide on it first.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Smartmatic philippines ELECTIONS

COMELEC orders review of Smartmatic contract amid ‘security breach’ claims

2 hours ago
iStock 1156637415 1

Singapore to waive quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in April

2 hours ago
Jaffa Israel

Israel allows visa-free travel of Filipinos irrespective of vaccination status

3 hours ago
Motorbike istock

Dubai rolls out stricter motorbike rider’s license

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button