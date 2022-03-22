Isko Moreno willing to drop ‘terrorist tag’ to CPP-NPA-NDF should he win the presidency

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said that he is ready to drop the ‘terrorist tag’ to the Communist Party of the Philippines should he win the presidency and if they will be open for negotiations.

“The terrorist tag is done by the United States and the Philippine government. Basta ako ‘yung peace talks we must seek for it as much as possible not only with the CPP-NPA but also to those other armed groups” Moreno said in a campaign sortie.

“In the meantime, if they are willing to talk and if they want a peaceful way of living, karapatan ng mga kapwa rin nating Pilipino na makapamuhay nang panatag at payapa. Nowadays it’s hard to find peace, sometimes a very expensive word but we must seek for long and just peace in our country because every Filipino deserves it,” he added.

Moreno cited the concept of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao as an example for the CPP-NPA-NDF to follow.

“Kung ano ‘yung napagtagumpayan sa BARMM, kasi ‘yun talagang nakita natin personally mukhang maganda na ang kinabukasan ng BARMM, ng mga kababayan nating Moro. So, hindi tayo dapat mawalan ng pag-asa. While it is true na hindi natin isusuko ang estado, mananatili ang isang pamahalaan, isang bandera lang ang Pilipinas,” he said.

Moreno hopes that the government and the communist groups will meet halfway.