Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Egyptian kills Filipino wife in Kuwait, flees to home country

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

An Egyptian strangled his Filipino wife in Mahboula, Kuwait, and left for his hometown on the evening of March 20 accompanied by his 16-year-old son and his 17-year-old daughter.

Police reports state that their third child, who was an infant, was left in the nursery so that no one would suspect him and no one would have any doubt and stop him from traveling overseas.

A security guard has informed the Ministry of Interior that he had obtained an audio message from an Egyptian expat who confessed that he strangled his Filipino wife.

As soon as the information was received from the security guard, the Ahmadi police accompanied by using Director of Investigation Col. Omar Al Rasheed reached the crime scene in the Mahboula area.

Authorities found traces of suffocation on the neck, and the body was referred to the forensics department to know the exact cause of death.

During the investigations, the residents nearby the crime scene shared that the relationship between husband and his wife used to be excellent and that they didn’t hear that the couple ever quarreled.

Investigations are underway to uncover the motive behind the crime.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti authorities are working with Egyptian authorities to arrest and extradite the accused so that he can face the law.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Isko Moreno cnn prex debates

Isko Moreno willing to drop ‘terrorist tag’ to CPP-NPA-NDF should he win the presidency

1 hour ago
iStock 1136415038 1

Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after netizens in Ukraine post violent messages

2 hours ago
COVID 19 swab testing child

Unvaccinated children lack COVID-antibodies even after recovering from COVID-19 – study

2 hours ago
Duterte face mask 1

Duterte rejects calls to end face mask mandate in PH

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button