Egyptian kills Filipino wife in Kuwait, flees to home country

An Egyptian strangled his Filipino wife in Mahboula, Kuwait, and left for his hometown on the evening of March 20 accompanied by his 16-year-old son and his 17-year-old daughter.

Police reports state that their third child, who was an infant, was left in the nursery so that no one would suspect him and no one would have any doubt and stop him from traveling overseas.

A security guard has informed the Ministry of Interior that he had obtained an audio message from an Egyptian expat who confessed that he strangled his Filipino wife.

As soon as the information was received from the security guard, the Ahmadi police accompanied by using Director of Investigation Col. Omar Al Rasheed reached the crime scene in the Mahboula area.

Authorities found traces of suffocation on the neck, and the body was referred to the forensics department to know the exact cause of death.

During the investigations, the residents nearby the crime scene shared that the relationship between husband and his wife used to be excellent and that they didn’t hear that the couple ever quarreled.

Investigations are underway to uncover the motive behind the crime.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti authorities are working with Egyptian authorities to arrest and extradite the accused so that he can face the law.