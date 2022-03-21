Latest NewsNewsTFT News

People eat one credit card worth of plastic a week – study

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

People eat one credit card worth of plastic a week, according to a study by the World Wildlife Fund.

The research conducted in 2020 showed that the average person eats five grams of plastic each week, the equivalent of a credit card.

RELATED STORY: Filipino scientist finds plastic waste in third deepest ocean trench

The research carried out by the University of Newcastle, Australia, also revealed that people consume 2,000 tiny pieces of plastic each week, around 21 grams per month.

Microplastics were detected in 93 per cent of the globally sourced bottled waters tested that was twice the levels previously recorded in tap water samples, the report was unveiled during a live demonstration of a water purifier to reduce the amount of plastic entering our bodies through the food and drink we consume.

READ ON: Dubai to charge 0.25 fils on single-use plastic bags from July 1

The event, which was part of the Water Week, was hosted by the Swedish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Sweden pavilion hosted the launch of the system for removing impurities 400 times smaller than the tiniest viruses including microplastics.

The live demonstration from the Swedish firm Bluewater showed how contaminated water could be purified using the new technology.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Leni Robredo Ariana Grande Bretman Rock

Ariana Grande, Bretman Rock trend after Leni Robredo-related posts

3 mins ago
Laurence Expo 2020 Dubai 6

LOOK: Filipino teen of determination enthralls Expo audiences with solo piano performance at Al Wasl Plaza

22 mins ago
Filipina Ukrainian husband manila ofw help

LOOK: Filipina, Ukrainian husband reach Manila

53 mins ago
philippines canada flag 1

PH-Canada labor deal in Yukon to generate more jobs for Filipinos

58 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button