People eat one credit card worth of plastic a week – study

People eat one credit card worth of plastic a week, according to a study by the World Wildlife Fund.

The research conducted in 2020 showed that the average person eats five grams of plastic each week, the equivalent of a credit card.

The research carried out by the University of Newcastle, Australia, also revealed that people consume 2,000 tiny pieces of plastic each week, around 21 grams per month.

Microplastics were detected in 93 per cent of the globally sourced bottled waters tested that was twice the levels previously recorded in tap water samples, the report was unveiled during a live demonstration of a water purifier to reduce the amount of plastic entering our bodies through the food and drink we consume.

The event, which was part of the Water Week, was hosted by the Swedish pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Sweden pavilion hosted the launch of the system for removing impurities 400 times smaller than the tiniest viruses including microplastics.

The live demonstration from the Swedish firm Bluewater showed how contaminated water could be purified using the new technology.