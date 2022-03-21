Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Filipina, Ukrainian husband reach Manila

Photo from OFW Help.

A Filipina and her Ukrainian husband reached in the Philippines last Friday, March 18.

They arrived in the country after fleeing Ukraine which is in conflict with Russia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The couple were from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa who fled to Moldova. They were assisted by the Philippine Honorary Consulate in the Moldovan capital Chisinau, the DFA said.

RELATED STORY: OFW exodus from Ukraine begins

Members of the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary lent their support for the couple’s return to Manila, the department added.

Nearly 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine. The United Nations calls it Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Several Filipinos who have their kith and kin in Ukraine earlier called on the government to open the country to refugees.

