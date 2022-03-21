Abu Dhabi records rise in happiness index as satisfaction levels grow among communities

Abu Dhabi has recorded a sharp jump in the happiness index as communities see their satisfaction level rising in the emirate.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Department of Community Development (DCD) Abu Dhabi, said caring for community members and enhancing lifestyle leads to a better quality of life.

The happiness and well-being index relies on life satisfaction and happiness and the results showed an increase in the happiness index by 7.8 per cent, from 7.17 to 7.727 points out of 10.

The life satisfaction index increased by 6.68 per cent, from 6.68 to 7.1258 points.

Also, the work-life balance index (satisfied and very satisfied) increased up to 16 per cent from 36.6 per cent to 52.6 per cent, and the overall residence satisfaction in the Abu Dhabi index (satisfied and very satisfied) increased from 67.9 per cent to 69.8 per cent.

The Satisfaction with the current housing income index increased from 33 per cent to 38.5 per cent.

The DCD conducts periodic studies and annual surveys and the UAE has maintained the highest ranking among Arab countries for the 7th consecutive year in the World Happiness Report 2021.

Al Khaili noted that the UAE has made efforts to improve community members’ happiness by upgrading services.