Uber hikes charges in UAE due to rising oil prices

Ride-hailing service Uber has hiked prices in the UAE.

The company, in an email sent out to customers on March 18, stated that prices are being raised “in light of the recent fuel price increase”. It added that the price hike that will go into effect immediately.

“We have revised our recommended fare to help drivers continue to have sustainable earnings whilst thousands of riders can continue to move around cities affordably,” it said.

After the hike, users can now expect to pay AED 2.64 per km instead of AED 2.57 per km.