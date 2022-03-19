KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine for violating quarantine norms for people visiting UAE via Dubai, Sharjah airports

The authorities have said that passengers coming to UAE via Dubai or Sharjah airports need to undergo self-quarantine until they get a negative PCR test result.

The UAE Digital Government (DGOV), the official portal of UAE Government, has said in case the result turns out to be positive, arriving passengers must follow the instructions of the health authority in their respective emirates.

A fine of AED 50,000 will be imposed on those who violate their home quarantine measures, the DGOV said.

The DGOV added that passengers coming to Abu Dhabi who are both vaccinated and non-vaccinated do not need to perform a COVID-19 lab test upon arrival.

Abu Dhabi has also exempted arriving passengers from quarantine procedures.

However, COVID-19 test facility at the airport remains open to any visitor who wishes to conduct it for the ‘Green Pass’ system to be activated on the Al Hosn app.

The DGOV said that passengers should perform a COVID-19 lab test upon arrival in Dubai (only if they are asked to do so).

If the test result comes positive, passengers should be subjected to self-quarantine until a negative result and must follow the instructions issued by the Dubai Health Authority.

The DGOV has urged the public to find procedures and the latest information and updates and access the website of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.